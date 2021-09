Dan Lawrence got some useful red-ball practice before heading for England duty at The Oval later this week as he helped steer Essex into a commanding position on day one of their LV= County Championship Division Two match against Glamorgan at Sophia Gardens.Returning to the venue where they had been beaten by five wickets by Glamorgan in the semi-final of the Royal London Cup, Essex reduced the home side to 59 for six by lunch and got them all out for 134. Shane Snater finished with six for 39.Lawrence, named in the England squad for the fourth Test against India,...