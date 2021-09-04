Well, that is the way to spend a Friday

"HE'S A WEAPON: Punter Kyle Ulbrich continued to be a weapon against Virginia Tech. Ulbrich, a Ray Guy Award Watch List candidate, unloaded 50-yard plus punts on his first three efforts against the Hokies. His first three punts went for 52, 55 and 56 yards. His fourth attempt was one of his best punts. It went for just 39 yards but it pinned the Hokies inside their 5 with less than a minute remaining in the first half. He had two punts downed inside the Hokies 10. For the game, Ulbrich averaged 45.8 yards on six punts, with three of the six going inside the Virginia Tech 20."