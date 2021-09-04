CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Well, that is the way to spend a Friday

By Vienna_Hokie
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake the day off, play in a golf outing to benefit Folds of Honor, play the normal club Friday night outing in the evening, then come home and watch the Hokies slap Mac and the Holes around. Pretty much a perfect Friday.

Footballsportswar.com

Congratulations to BA for an outstanding stats game. His mechanics are

Getting better, but he still has that stud HS QB thing going: "My arm is a cannon and I can squeeze a throw into a window that's an inch square, even if I'm flat-footed or it's off my back foot." At least he's not ducking and running like last year. Bryce Perkins he is not. It will be informative to see him operate against higher-level DBs.
Sportssportswar.com

The Team after running steps to remember 9/11

Not the best photo but a couple of those dudes are ripped. More importantly, it looks like that could be Cole Kastner in the middle. Also good to see something from the fall, it has been mighty quiet.
High Schoolsportswar.com

Bigger School. Bigger Alumni Network. Bigger Non-Alum Fanbase. Bigger

For a game in Denver, this looks more like a Texas A&M home game -- AmericanHero247 09/11/2021 6:55PM. Buffs fans are high and still waiting for kickoff in Boulder ** -- Molina 09/11/2021 7:32PM. Bigger School. Bigger Alumni Network. Bigger Non-Alum Fanbase. Bigger -- Mg234 09/11/2021 6:56PM. You must log...
Footballsportswar.com

And F$U throws a pick putting JS in scoring position.

JS scored a TD as time ran out. Noles lose at home. Wow! ** -- EDGEMAN 09/11/2021 11:54PM. The Jacksonville State quarterbacks taken too much time off the clock but -- Hoakie82 09/11/2021 11:50PM. Sanders has been recruiting pretty well down there for Jacksonville State. -- Hoakie82 09/11/2021 11:51PM. Thanks....
Footballsportswar.com

It looks like MT's punter had a good day ------------------->

"HE'S A WEAPON: Punter Kyle Ulbrich continued to be a weapon against Virginia Tech. Ulbrich, a Ray Guy Award Watch List candidate, unloaded 50-yard plus punts on his first three efforts against the Hokies. His first three punts went for 52, 55 and 56 yards. His fourth attempt was one of his best punts. It went for just 39 yards but it pinned the Hokies inside their 5 with less than a minute remaining in the first half. He had two punts downed inside the Hokies 10. For the game, Ulbrich averaged 45.8 yards on six punts, with three of the six going inside the Virginia Tech 20."
College Sportssportswar.com

Observations From Scott Stadium Brought To You By The No. 3

As jersey numbers go, No. 3 has had quite a few memorable days in Scott Stadium for the Virginia football program. Add Saturday to the list. Receiver Dontayvion Wicks and corner Anthony Johnson, who each wear No. 3, put together strong outings for the Hoos as they rolled past Illinois, 42-14, to start 2-0 on the season. Wicks secured 3 receptions for 69 yards and 2 touchdowns. Johnson posted 5 tackles with 2 pass breakups and 1 interception on the other side of the ball.
Sportssportswar.com

Just fantastic for the game. Huge fan of both of these young ladies.

# 150 Emma Raducanu(19 Y.O. Canadian born qualifier) won US Open. I have no -- 1969hoo 09/11/2021 6:51PM. Interesting that odds-makers had her at 100:1 before the tourney and her -- 105A 09/12/2021 03:02AM. Just fantastic for the game. Huge fan of both of these young ladies. ** -- chicken...
Footballsportswar.com

Yep would have won if QB just steps out of bounds at 5

Toledo should have sat on the ball at the 1 or 2 yard line & kicked a FG ** -- tribble 09/11/2021 5:49PM. Yep would have won if QB just steps out of bounds at 5 ** -- HburgCav 09/11/2021 6:30PM. Can only hope they left Toledo too much time,...
Footballsportswar.com

Was the officiating as bad on TV as it looked in person?

Blatant pass interference not called on Illinois. We probably got away with a pushoff on our second TD drive. Several facemasks not called. I need to see that INT they were given where the guy ripped it away from Thompson. Looked like Thompson had control as he hit the ground on HOOvission.
Baseballbeaconjournal.com

Flying Squirrels pummel RubberDucks

Richmond drilled four home runs and jumped out to an early 9-1 lead in cruising past the visiting RubberDucks on Friday night. Konnor Pilkington took his first loss since coming to the Ducks (69-42), giving up four earned runs on three hits and four walks. He struck out five and his ERA rose to 2.14 after the outing.
Sportssportswar.com

The FSU cheerleaders reaction at 18 seconds is classic...

The FSU cheerleaders reaction at 18 seconds is classic... -- Major Kong 09/12/2021 12:13AM. I think that's the same look they had when we smashed them there in 2018 ** -- Zanderhokie 09/12/2021 05:17AM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish...
College Sportssportswar.com

The teams with good coaches seem to be doing fine

Man,why is the ACC this bad. This is not a talent problem, this is a -- dnice1 09/12/2021 12:02AM. YOu only need to look to UNC for answers to that. Mack Brown...great -- GoochlandHoo 09/12/2021 06:18AM. Mustaches won on Rocky Top. That's something to build from. -- chicken 09/12/2021 02:39AM.
Pittsburgh, PApittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Assistant, DMV Recruiter Milan Brown Promoted to Associate Head Coach

On Friday, Jeff Capel decided to promote one of his assistants, Milan Brown, up to the Associate Head Coach position, per release. “Milan has done a terrific job in all aspects with our program,” Capel said in the release. “Not only is he an outstanding coach and recruiter but he does a great job mentoring our players off the court. I have been and continue to be impressed with his commitment to bettering our program, our student-athletes and the university.”
College Sportssportswar.com

I always root for the conference

There are all these computer rankings/strength of schedule measures that rely on out-of-conference schedule success. The perceived strength of the conference could impact television contracts, bowl tie-ins and even CFP bids. Also, ASU is only 2.5 hours away from Tech so Tech and ASU could be competing for the same recruit.
Tennessee Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee will be missing 2 impact players Saturday, per report

Tennessee’s running game will have to beat Pittsburgh without some key cogs in its running game, according to a report by 247 Sports. The Vols will take on the Panthers in The Johnny Majors Classic without running back Tiyon Evans and center Cooper Mays. Evans was the primary ball carrier in Tennessee’s 38-3 win against Bowling Green last week. The junior carried the ball 16 times for 120 yards and a touchdown. Mays was expected to be the starter at center against Pitt.
Sportssportswar.com

Would love to defend our Coastal title. Still a 5 team race IMO

As bad as the ACC is, Virginia is rising to the top of the league before -- alleyoop hoo 09/12/2021 12:29AM. Would love to defend our Coastal title. Still a 5 team race IMO -- HooWorldOrder 09/12/2021 12:31AM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please...

