Football

Watch: Desmin Jackson, Logan Gonzalez lead Orange Lutheran past Edison in 23-21 thriller

By Lance Smith, SBLive
scorebooklive.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOSTA MESA– With the Lancers trailing 21-20 with 56 seconds left in the game on Friday, Dieter Kelly sunk a 34-yard field goal to lift OLu over Edison 23-21. Logan Gonzalez threw for 270 yards and two touchdowns on 18-26 completion for the Lancers. Desmin Jackson caught for a touchdown, ran for a touchdown, and totaled nearly 200 yards of offense. Hayden Faraday also had a touchdown catch.

