Man Gets Probation For Coughing In Face Of Grapevine Officer, Saying He had COVID-19
A 28-year-old man has been sentenced to two years of probation after he coughed on the face of a Grapevine police officer then claimed that he had COVID-19 on April 3. According to reports from Tarrant County, Jonathan Dechoudens received a sentence for Harassment of a Public Servant, a 3rd degree felony, at the Criminal District Court No. 396 in Fort Worth Thursday, Star Telegram reported.texasbreaking.com
