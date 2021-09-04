Instagram and Facebook made easy: 30+ tips every agent needs

To fend against claims that it has been prioritizing misinformation and fanning the flames in politics, Facebook has launched a new ‘Widely Viewed Content’ report. Scheduled to be released quarterly, the lists detail top posts in the US from the past three months, so they’re not exactly designed for trendspotting. “Over time, the Widely Viewed Content Report will provide more detail on the most-viewed content that people see on Facebook. It starts with the Top 20 most-viewed domains, links, Pages, and posts in News Feed in the past quarter, and excludes ads but includes content recommended by Facebook within News Feed units like Suggested For You,” the company elaborates in a blog post.
Comments / 0