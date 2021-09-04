California governor seeks $16.7M in aid for Afghan refugees

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s governor and legislative leaders are seeking $16.7 million in state money to help resettle Afghan refugees in California. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday that he and the leaders of the state Assembly and Senate want to use general fund money to help those fleeing the Taliban takeover. The request is expected to be considered during next week’s legislative session. Newsom says the money would provide cash assistance and other help for refugees who don’t qualify for certain federal refugee benefits and public assistance programs because they don’t hold special visas but are being admitted into the United States on humanitarian grounds.