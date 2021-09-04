CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary presents "Dinosaurs Live!" opening day

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Visitors can travel back in time along a half-mile nature trail with ten life-size animatronic dinosaurs at the 16th Annual Dinosaurs Live! Life-Size Animatronic Dinosaurs exhibit. The exhibit features the infamous Tyrannosaurus Rex, a spitting Dilophosaurus, an Acrocanthosaurus, an Allosaurus, a Brachiosaurus, a Diabloceratops, a Megalosaurus, two Stegocerases, a Therizinosaurus, and a Utahraptor. Guests can also learn interesting facts about both herbivorous and carnivorous dinosaurs.

