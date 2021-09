If you’re looking for a new way to celebrate Pride this year, how about a charity drag performance… on a boat?. On Friday September 10, you can hop on board an Uber Boat and lip-sync your way down the Thames for a special night of drag shows to raise money for homeless LGBTQ+ youth in London. On top of the thrill of seeing all the riverside sights while soaring along murky polluted water, you can indulge in performances by superstar drag queens Karma Doll and Taylor Trash and other on-board entertainment. How’s that for an upgrade from the tube?