Say What!?: 13-Year-Old Breaks Two Indoor Skydiving Records in Japan

By Jared Sullenberger
explore venango
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJAPAN – A 13-year-old indoor skydiving enthusiast in Japan broke two Guinness World Records for spinning in the wind tunnel. Fuyuki Kono, whose passion for indoor skydiving was kindled while she was studying abroad in Australia in 2018, broke the records for the frontest split spins in one minute and the most 360 horizontal spins in one minute at the indoor skydiving center in Saitama, Japan.

explorevenango.com

Comments / 0

#Skydiving#Australia#Saitama#Guinness World Records#Eyt Media Group Inc
