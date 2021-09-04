11 More People Die in Basement Apartments in Aftermath of Hurricane Ida's Devastating Downpour; Official Urges For More Effective Early Warning Systems

I am Leilani Heno and I am running for mayor of the city of New Orleans. We have just suffered a catastrophic disaster (Hurricane Ida). Every report shows that we are receiving FEMA money. I am personally feeding people with money out of my own pocket, and from others willing to donate from theirs. Most everyone that I’m talking to has been denied by FEMA. I’m sure some are receiving funds, but many, who I have personally delivered food to, are not. Where is the FEMA emergency disaster money going? Is this money that should be allocated to the citizens of New Orleans?