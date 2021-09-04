CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
11 More People Die in Basement Apartments in Aftermath of Hurricane Ida's Devastating Downpour; Official Urges For More Effective Early Warning Systems

By Renz Soliman
hngn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities reported that 11 more people were found dead in basement apartments during Hurricane Ida's continued downpour that has caused devastating floods in the region, which have brought to light previous issues of illegal dwellings. On Wednesday, officials recorded a high of 3.15 inches of rain falling within one hour...

