Kim Jong Un Rejects 3 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Offer, Urges North Korea to Redouble Efforts of Combatting the Pandemic in "Our Style"

Dogs, horses, and tractors towing anti-tank missiles were the order of the day during the bizarre spectacle in Pyongyang. In a distinct change from North Korea’s familiar practice of unveiling new ballistic missiles and other high-profile equipment during large-scale military parades, the country’s capital early this morning hosted lines of marchers, including some in orange hazmat suits, as well as displays of troops with dogs and on horseback, while tractors towed rocket launchers and anti-armor weapons. The latter category included what has been identified as a previously unseen version of the Bulsae-3 anti-tank guided missile, perhaps the standout item in what was, altogether, a truly unusual spectacle, even by North Korean standards.