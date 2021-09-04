CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Jong Un Rejects 3 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Offer, Urges North Korea to Redouble Efforts of Combatting the Pandemic in "Our Style"

By Madz Dizon
hngn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter rejecting certain foreign COVID-19 vaccines given under the United Nations-backed immunization program, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un instructed authorities to launch a harsher epidemic prevention campaign in "our style." Kim Jong Un remarked during a Politburo meeting on Thursday that authorities must keep in mind that epidemic prevention...

