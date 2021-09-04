CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Researchers Successfully Get Time Crystal In An Open Quantum System For The First Time

By Asheley Rice
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA time crystal is a new and unusual state of matter that the US scientist Frank Wilczek originally proposed around 2012. Time crystals have more traditional temporal analogs because they are built on formations with repeatable sequences. Scientists from the Laser Physics Institute of Hamburg University made the very first-time crystal present in an open quantum environment. The work might have significant impacts on the research of unconventional forms of matter within quantum systems.

