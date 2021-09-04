Which National Coffee Shop Is the Most Sustainable? This Report Has the Answer
American consumers are indisputably coffee lovers across the board, with more than half of Americans drinking coffee daily, according to the National Coffee Association. That totals nearly 400 million cups of coffee every. Environmental advocacy organization Brightly just reviewed what coffee shops offer the most sustainable options, highlighting the extent of the coffee industry’s environmental footprint. The study compared seven national coffee chains including Starbucks, Dunkin’, Biggby Coffee, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Blue Bottle Coffee, Dutch Bros, and Peet’s Coffee to determine the most sustainable coffee shop on the market.943litefm.com
