WORCESTER (CBS) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in Worcester Thursday morning to call for expanded access to affordable child care. She joined Congressman Jim McGovern at the Rainbow Child Development Center to learn about their innovative work with at-risk kids. RCDC Executive Director Paula Perrier hosted the event. “It is such a treat. I would say honor and privilege, yeah, but a real treat to be here at Rainbow. To see the joy in the children’s eyes that they respect that they are receiving to express themselves in many different ways. And they’re really actually funny,” Pelosi said. The center works with...