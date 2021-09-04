CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Hurricane Larry hits Category 3 in Atlantic, may cause rough surf, rip currents along East Coast: report

fox40jackson.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHurricane Larry, far out in the Atlantic Ocean, strengthened to Category 3 on Friday night as the busy 2021 Atlantic hurricane season continued. Larry was not expected to pose a threat to the U.S. in the days ahead, except for the possibility of causing potentially “life-threatening surf and rip-current conditions” along the U.S. East Coast next week, said Dennis Feltgen, a meteorologist and spokesman with the National Hurricane Center in Miami, according to The New York Times.

fox40jackson.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Ocean#Hurricanes#Gulf Coast#Extreme Weather#The New York Times#The Hurricane Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Environmentfox35orlando.com

Tropical depression could form soon as forecasters track 5 systems

ORLANDO, Fla. - The tropics are popping! The FOX 35 Storm Team is currently tracking 5 tropical systems – one of which could become a tropical depression soon. The first is a tropical wave that is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over portions of Central America, southeastern Mexico, and the adjacent waters of the northwestern Caribbean Sea and southern Gulf of Mexico. Forecasters say the system has a high chance of developing.
EnvironmentPosted by
AL.com

Another tropical depression (yes, another) could form in the Gulf soon

There could be yet another tropical depression in the Gulf of Mexico soon. And it could bring a lot of rain to parts of Texas and storm-weary Louisiana. The National Hurricane Center on Saturday was also tracking Larry, which made landfall in Newfoundland as a hurricane late Friday but is now a post-tropical storm, and three other tropical waves near the coast of Africa.
EnvironmentPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Hurricane Larry hits Newfoundland

Thousands of people were without power Saturday in eastern Canada after Hurricane Larry brought heavy rain and high winds to parts of Newfoundland. Larry weakened to a post-tropical cyclone as it continued moving north-northeast, the National Hurricane Center said. Although a hurricane warning that had been in effect for parts...
EnvironmentUS News and World Report

Hurricane Larry Wipes Out Power, Trees in Newfoundland

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland (AP) — People in the Canadian Atlantic coast province of Newfoundland woke up Saturday to streets littered with branches and debris, torn and tossed around by the ferocious winds of Hurricane Larry. Larry made landfall as a Category 1 storm just after midnight Friday along the southern...
Environmentfox35orlando.com

Chances of development increase for 3 tropical systems

ORLANDO, Fla. - The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking 3 tropical systems that have increased chances of developing further. The first is a tropical wave that is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over portions of Central America, southeastern Mexico, and the adjacent waters of the northwestern Caribbean Sea and southern Gulf of Mexico. Forecasters say the system has a high chance of developing.
EnvironmentPosted by
LiveScience

In Hurricane Ida's wake, satellite images show oil slicks in Gulf of Mexico

Satellite images have captured aerial views of an oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico a week after Hurricane Ida pummeled the region. Hurricane Ida made landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, as a Category 4 hurricane on Aug. 29, bringing sustained winds of around 150 mph (240 kph), torrential rainfall and a powerful storm surge, causing flooding along much of the coast. The hurricane also appears to have caused a sizable oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico that is visible from space in Sept. 4 images captured by a Maxar Technologies satellite.
Environmentdailyvoice.com

After Ida: Three Possible Tropical Systems Churning In Atlantic Basin

The National Hurricane Center says it's watching three areas of what it calls "potential development" in the Atlantic Basin that could become tropical systems in the coming days. The first is a tropical wave and an upper-level trough producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over portions of...
Environmentdailyvoice.com

After Ida: Three Possible Tropical Systems Churning In Atlantic Basin

The National Hurricane Center says it's watching three areas of what it calls "potential development" in the Atlantic Basin that could become tropical systems in the coming days. The first is a tropical wave and an upper-level trough producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over portions of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy