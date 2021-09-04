CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Raikkonen out of Netherlands GP with coronavirus, Kubica in

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZANDVOORT, Netherlands (AP) — Alfa Romeo driver Kimi Raikkonen has tested positive for the coronavirus and will be replaced by Robert Kubica for the Netherlands Grand Prix. The 41-year-old Raikkonen, who is retiring from Formula One at the end of the season, tested positive following on-site testing at the Zandvoort track. Alfa Romeo said that 2007 F1 champion Raikkonen is showing no symptoms. There was a third and final practice session ahead of qualifying later Saturday. The race is on Sunday. The 36-year-old Kubica has not raced since the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP in 2019.

