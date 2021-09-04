MCTX Sheriff Attempts to Identify Suspect in Theft of Construction Material out of Spring, TX
SPRING, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is attempting to identify the suspect pictured below who has been seen on numerous construction sites in the Woodson's Reserve subdivision in Spring, Texas stealing construction material. It is reported this male is responsible for taking property valued at approximately $30,000. The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male wearing a light-colored shirt and a face covering with unknown graphics. The male left these locations in a white Ford F-250 pickup equipped with a work storage bed and a storage rack.
