Arsenal chief Edu pleads for patience and acknowledges that fans are 'underwhelmed' by £150m summer spending... but insists the club are building 'a foundation' for the future' despite 'unacceptable' start to the season
Arsenal technical director Edu has insisted that the club are building a foundation for the future with their summer recruitment. Mikel Arteta's side are bottom of the Premier League table after losing their first three games without scoring a goal but Edu is confident that matters will improve when Arsenal have their strongest starting lineup available.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0