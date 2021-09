Jason Goldstein has every incentive to get his youngest child vaccinated. The 11-year-old has health issues that could make covid-19 particularly dangerous for him. But the Baltimore pediatrician is abiding by the same advice he has given to the 50 or more parents who have called him recently. “We all want our children to get the best protection.” he said. “And just as much as we want to do it, we want to do it in the safest way possible. We’ve got to wait for the data to play out.”