The future of reproductive rights in America looks grim. It is now almost certain that the Supreme Court’s conservative supermajority will overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision which protects the personal choice to have an abortion without excessive government restriction. We know, however, that abortion rights are human rights. As a state where reproductive freedom is afforded to all, California must do absolutely everything in its power to protect critical abortion services that serve people from in and out of the state.