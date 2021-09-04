CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for PagerDuty Inc

 7 days ago

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained a Buy rating on PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Inc on Friday, setting a price target of $65, which is approximately 37.19% above the present share price of $47.38. Hedberg expects PagerDuty Inc to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.27 for the third quarter of 2021.

