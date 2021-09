I am writing in response to the AP article in today’s Republic (Sept. 2) about the catchphrase “Pandemic of the unvaccinated”. I find myself in the unusual position of agreeing with President Biden that this is, in fact, a pandemic of the unvaccinated. The thing is, it is not being unvaccinated with President Trump’s vaccine for the original virus developed with his Warp Speed program. The fact is the delta variant is not the same virus and there is no vaccine for it.