More Illinois school districts are going fully remote as they see COVID cases climbing in their schools. North Mac High School… which saw a student walkout Monday in protest against the district’s rules on COVID testing and quarantines… announced Tuesday that it is taking a “pause” in in-person instruction and canceling all extracurricular activities indefinitely because of a high number of cases at the school. Meanwhile, the Carlyle school district has also gone fully remote. On Monday, a judge ruled that Carlyle schools could not quarantine students who had been exposed to the virus unless there was a specific order from the health department or the courts.