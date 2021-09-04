Wild walk-off error puts SF back alone in 1st

Here's a look at Friday’s top Minor League performers from each team's Top 30 Prospects list:. Mariners: Julio Rodríguez, OF (MLB No. 2), Double-A Arkansas. Rodríguez has been lighting up Minor League pitching all season long and kept it rolling with two home runs in a 4-for-5 day at the plate, driving in four runs and scoring three with a walk and a strikeout. The 20-year-old launched his 11th homer of the year to straightaway center in the third inning and then smashed a liner down the left-field line for his 12th dinger in the seventh. Rodríguez has been consistently dominant at High-A and Double-A, posting a .992 OPS in Everett and a 1.042 OPS in Arkansas. For the season, baseball’s No. 2 prospect is slashing .354/.451/.569 with a 1.020 OPS in 306 total plate appearances. Mariners prospect stats »