Inside Shang-Chi's evolution from forgotten comic book character to big-screen superhero
Shang-Chi, Marvel's Chinese martial artist superhero, has lived many lives since his 1973 comics debut. First, he was a "Master of Kung Fu" and assassin-turned-hero who dispatched foes with remarkable ease. He's gone from being a version of Bruce Lee to a version of James Bond to a member of the Avengers (and sometimes, their foe). His most recent comic book iteration casts him as an employee at a bakery in San Francisco's Chinatown, content to assemble boxes of sesame balls and pineapple buns until he's recruited to save his estranged sister from a life of evil.www.actionnewsnow.com
