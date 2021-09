The two best teams in baseball, who just happened to be in the same division, meet on Sunday night, as the two teams who are tied for the best record in the MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants, faceoff in the final game of their three-game weekend set. The team split the first two games of the weekend, with Giants winning in walk-off fashion on Friday, while the Dodgers handed the SanFran a 6-1 loss on Saturday.