CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Inside Shang-Chi's evolution from forgotten comic book character to big-screen superhero

By By Scottie Andrew, CNN
kezi.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShang-Chi, Marvel's Chinese martial artist superhero, has lived many lives since his 1973 comics debut. First, he was a "Master of Kung Fu" and assassin-turned-hero who dispatched foes with remarkable ease. He's gone from being a version of Bruce Lee to a version of James Bond to a member of the Avengers (and sometimes, their foe). His most recent comic book iteration casts him as an employee at a bakery in San Francisco's Chinatown, content to assemble boxes of sesame balls and pineapple buns until he's recruited to save his estranged sister from a life of evil.

www.kezi.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Evolution#Marvel Universe#Chinese#Avengers#Asian#Loki#Disney#Cnn#British#Wonder Woman#Southern#White American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Moviescosmicbook.news

Fans Reject 'Captain Marvel'

Bad news for Captain Marvel as comic book fans on social media have rejected the current version of Carol Danvers in the comic books. A fan tweeted that the Captain Marvel comic book is currently the best comic book on the shelf and included art of the character using her hands like a gun blasting energy at a creature.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Norman Osborn Will Reportedly Become [SPOILERS] In The MCU

He may not have been seen in the trailer, but that was almost certainly the laugh of Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin that reverberated around last week’s record-breaking Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer. The pumpkin bombs made it perfectly clear that we’re getting at least one version of Peter Parker’s arch-nemesis in the multiversal blockbuster, and Sam Raimi’s Norman Osborn has been heavily touted to lead the Sinister Six in the movie.
MoviesMovieWeb

Disney Only Has Three Weeks to Decide If Marvel's Eternals Gets Delayed Yet Again

It appears that Disney reportedly only has three weeks left to make a decision on whether the upcoming Marvel film Eternals will remain as a theatrical exclusive, or if it will instead receive a hybrid release. Just recently the new report that came from Yahoo, has revealed that Disney still has not made a final decision. Disney and Marvel Studios are reportedly considering the same hybrid release as Black Widow back in July. Apparently, this decision could finally be made depending on the box office performance for Shang-Chi. The recently released film, Shang-Chi, is currently tracking to break box office records over this coming Labor Day weekend.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Black Widow Star Reportedly Returning For 5 More MCU Projects

One of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s longest-serving stars may have bowed out when Scarlett Johansson bid farewell in Black Widow, but it presented a number of exciting possibilities for the franchise’s future. Admittedly, we’ll need to wait for the dust to settle on the dispute between Johansson and Disney before we find out what’s next for the rest of the movie’s major players, but we know Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova will be back in Hawkeye.
MoviesPolygon

Crafting Shang-Chi’s subtitles was a ‘big learning experience,’ says director

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is a bilingual movie, making it an outlier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Listing the characters in the movie who aren’t fluent in multiple languages would be easier than listing the ones who are, because writer-director Destin Daniel Cretton had no hesitation in depicting the heroes of Shang-Chi speaking in whatever language best fit the scene — even if it meant a lot of subtitles.
ComicsKeene Sentinel

Comic Books and Magic Cards Art and Action

On a warm summer June day in 1938 the iconic hero, Superman, flew into our lives on the pages of Action Comics #1! Less than a year later, Batman premiered in Detective Comics #27. By October of 1939, Marvel Comics released its #1, which included the Human Torch, Angel, and Prince Namor the Sub-Mariner, followed by Fawcett Comics’ superhero Captain Marvel, DC Comics’ Flash, and Green Lantern which debuted in 1940. The following year, Marvel’s Captain America and DC’s Wonder Woman were published.
Video Gameshawaiinewsnow.com

Entertainment: Maui native makes mark on big screen with Marvel movie 'Shang-Chi'

Disney is going to give a sequel to Jungle Cruise! Plus, congratulations to the group "Kulaiwi". their single is heading out on September 2nd. If you’re brave enough to go to a movie theater and you want to watch a crowd pleasing new comedy, check out FREE GUY starring Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer. Reynolds plays “Blue Shirt Guy,” a bank teller who discovers that he’s really nothing more than a background character in a violent video game. Jodie Comer has a double role as one of the game’s star players (Molotov Girl) and one of its creators (Millie) in the real world. In the video game, every day is almost like the day before and the innocent, always optimistic Guy accepts mayhem and violent bank robberies as normal since the virtual world of the game is all is all he’s ever known. But once he learns that he’s only a non player character in the game, he’s determined to change things. And he is smitten by Molotov Girl. The frantic cartoon-like violence that follows is a parody of what we see in action thrillers. I can’t even count the number of times I laughed out loud. FREE GUY is a sweet, hilarious comedy—fresh, clever and fun for anyone, even people who never play video games.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Avengers Free Comic Book Day Sets Up Avengers #50 Loki Variants Event

Free Comic Book Day Avengers/Hulk is out today for Free Comic Book Day, August 14th, so we can afford to be a little more spoilery. It consolidates Jason Aaron's Avengers series heading to Avengers #50. And, just like the movies and the TV shows right now, it's all about the Multiverse, as portrayed by Iban Coello.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Spider-Man Free Comic Book Day Makes Ben Reilly The Real Spider-Man

The Spider-Man/Venom Free Comic Book Day comic book arrives in comic book stores today for Free Comic Book Day, August 14th. We looked at it before and we can afford to be slightly more spoilery now. The featured Spider-Man in a story called "Test-Drive" by Zeb Wells and Patrick Gleason,...
MoviesComicBook

Simu Liu Makes Immigrant Parents “Proud” With Marvel’s Shang-Chi Poster

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is all about family, and star Simu Liu says his immigrant parents are "proud" after seeing a Chinese-language poster for Marvel's first Asian superhero movie. The latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, releasing only in theaters on September 3, follows martial arts hero Shang-Chi (Liu), who confronts his past and the mysterious Ten Rings organization lorded over by his warrior-king father Wenwu (Tony Leung). Reunited with his estranged sister Xialing (Meng'er Zhang), Shang-Chi will become the Master of Kung-Fu as he fights to claim the Ten Rings that gave his family power.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Shang-Chi Star Responds To The Movie Being Called An Experiment

The pandemic era has been a decidedly mixed bag for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the expansion into episodic storytelling on Disney Plus bringing plenty of critical acclaim and no shortage of awards season glory, but the feature film side of the franchise hasn’t experienced the same sort of joy.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

First Shang-Chi Clip Sees Simu Liu’s Marvel Character Locked In Combat

While Black Widow rewound the clock last month to show what Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff was up to between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, the next two entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s film slate are centered on new characters. November will introduce the Eternals, and early next month, we’ll meet Shang-Chi. There’s just a few more weeks to go until Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ theatrical release, the movie’s first clip has been released, and it sees Simu Liu’s Marvel character fighting in an especially dangerous environment.
MoviesIGN

What Marvel's Kevin Feige Is Saying About Shang-Chi To Chinese Audiences

Marvel president Kevin Feige has addressed a number of concerns that have been voiced by Chinese audiences ahead of the release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. As reported by Variety, Feige participated in an interview with Chinese film critic Raymond Zhou during the U.S. Shang-Chi premiere this week, in which he responded to some of China's biggest gripes surrounding the MCU feature and assured fans that careful consideration had been given on the road to taking the comics to the big screen.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

She-Hulk: The future MCU star is more than a Hulk spin-off

She-Hulk is about to smash her way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, portrayed by actor Tatiana Maslany in her own Disney Plus streaming show. Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk may not be quite as well-known as her cousin Bruce Banner/the Hulk, but in many ways, She-Hulk is actually the modern concept of the Hulk's predecessor - despite being a spin-off character from the original.
MoviesIGN

Marvel's Eternals Explained

Marvel's Eternals has been in the works for a while, and like most of Hollywood's output was delayed this past year as well. But now it is definitely coming, and the final trailer has been released. Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao (Nomadland) directs Marvel's Eternals, and none other than Angelina Jolie...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’: Film Review

There are two identity crises at the heart of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. One is written into the narrative: Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) is the son of an immortal crime lord (Tony Leung), who’s rejected his father’s empire for a simpler and less murderous life parking cars for a ritzy San Francisco hotel. His journey will be toward making himself whole again, reconciling his dark past with his good heart to forge a new way forward. The other lies with the film itself. Shang-Chi, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, attempts to shake up the Marvel formula by infusing it...
Comics/Film

Who Is The Main 'Shang-Chi' Villain? The Mandarin Explained

But the organization itself isn't Shang-Chi's primary antagonist: that role belongs to The Mandarin, played here by legendary actor Tony Leung (In the Mood For Love, The Grandmaster). Here's everything you need to know about The Mandarin. First appearing in the pages of Marvel Comics in Tales of Suspense #50...
TV SeriesIGN

Marvel's Ironheart Explained: Who Is Riri Williams?

When a number of new Marvel series were announced as part of the future slate of Disney+ programming, there were quite a few surprises for comic fans. One of the biggest was Ironheart. The series, described as the story of “the creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man,” will star Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams.

Comments / 0

Community Policy