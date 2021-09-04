CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bukele receives permission to run for re-election in El Salvador.

By George Mackie
washingtonnewsday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBukele receives permission to run for re-election in El Salvador. Despite the country’s constitution banning the president from serving two consecutive terms in office, El Salvador’s top court said Friday that populist President Nayib Bukele would be allowed to seek for a second term. Bukele will be able to compete...

Nayib Bukele
#El Salvador#Election#Organized Crime#Central American#The Supreme Court#Constitutional Chamber#Congress
Americas
Politics
Constitution
Supreme Court
PoliticsThe New Yorker

Is El Salvador’s President Trying to Shut Down a Hearing on the Infamous El Mozote Massacre?

Nayib Bukele, the forty-year-old President of El Salvador, has been in office since 2019 and has a reputation for what is referred to as “millennial authoritarianism.” He often wears a baseball cap backward on his head, he once pronounced himself the “coolest President in the world,” and he recently made Bitcoin a legal national currency. He tends to find ways to get what he wants. In February of last year, he coerced support for a security-budget loan by surrounding the Salvadoran legislature with snipers and invading it with armed soldiers. This May, with several of his executive orders being challenged as unconstitutional, and a number of his ministries under financial investigation, he replaced the attorney general and all five judges of the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice, the nation’s highest, with political allies. The newly appointed judges then voided El Salvador’s ban on Presidential second terms.
EconomyFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Bitcoin rolls out in El Salvador

Move stumbles as app malfunctions; president unfazed. SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador – El Salvador became the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender Tuesday, but the rollout stumbled in its first hours and President Nayib Bukele reported that the digital wallet used for transactions was not functioning. For part...
Economywmleader.com

El Salvador’s president Nayib Bukele tackles bitcoin woes

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele stepped in on Wednesday to closely manage the fraught roll-out of a payments app that underpins the nation’s adoption of bitcoin as legal tender, and called on users to report any problems on his Twitter feed. Adopting language similar to IT departments in offices around...
Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Supreme Court of El Salvador validates presidential re-election

(Bloomberg) – El Salvador’s constitutional chamber of the Supreme Court has ruled that a sitting president can run for a second term immediately after his first term, potentially allowing President Nayib Bukele to seek reelection. The chamber ordered the country’s Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) to comply with its ruling that...
Worldinvesting.com

El Salvador purchases first 200 BTC, President Bukele confirms

El Salvador president Nayib Bukele confirmed Monday that his government has purchased its first 200 Bitcoin (BTC) ahead of the Sept. 7 rollout of a new law set to make the cryptocurrency legal tender. “Our brokers will be buying a lot more as the deadline approaches,” Bukele said, referring to...
U.S. PoliticsMarietta Daily Journal

El Salvador top court rules president can run for 2nd term

El Salvador’s Supreme Court constitutional chamber ruled that a sitting president can run for a second term following their first term, potentially allowing President Nayib Bukele to seek reelection, according to a decision issued late on Friday evening. The chamber ordered the country’s electoral court to comply with its ruling...
Politicstheclevelandamerican.com

The El Salvador Court has approved the re-election of Buccaneer

The constitutional chamber of the Supreme Court of El Salvador (CSJ) released this Friday A ruling that would allow the current president to run for re-election immediately, allowing Naib Bukhele to run for a second term in 2024. In the ruling, the judges ordered the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) to...
Politicswearebreakingnews.com

Retiring Judges Over 60: Bukele’s Latest Measure Raises Fear Over Concentration Of Power In El Salvador

El Salvador’s Legislative Assembly, controlled by a majority of deputies from New Ideas, the party of President Nayib Bukele, this week approved two laws that automatically retire one third of the country’s judges. The reforms of the Law of the Judicial Career and the Organic Law of the General Prosecutor’s Office, promoted by seven deputies of New Ideas, involve retiring magistrates and prosecutors over 60 years of age, as well as those who accumulate more than 30 years of career.
Politicscodelist.biz

El Salvador: Trust Fund Supports Bitcoin Law

To support the new Bitcoin law, the El Salvador legislature has decided to create a $ 150 million fund. The money came from the reallocation of a loan that was intended to stimulate the economy. On September 7th, a law came into force in Central American El Salvador that raised...
WorldWashington Post

Bukele bets his political future on bitcoin. But El Salvador could end up paying the price.

Roberto Valencia is a journalist working in El Salvador and a regular contributor to Post Opinión. El Salvador, a small country of a little over 6 million people and very limited Internet access, has become the first nation in the world to adopt bitcoin as an official currency. On Tuesday, the Bitcoin Law came into effect after being approved in June barely three days after President Nayib Bukele surprised citizens — and pretty much the rest of the world — with the announcement of his newfound plan.
Economywtvbam.com

Majority of Salvadorans do not want bitcoin, poll shows

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) – Most Salvadorans disagree with the government’s decision to adopt bitcoin as legal tender, with many unaware of how to use the digital currency and distrustful of the project, a poll by the Central American University (UCA) showed on Thursday. At least 67.9% of 1,281 people surveyed...
Societydecrypt.co

New Round of Protests Against President Bukele's Bitcoin Law in El Salvador

Salvadorans have taken to the streets in protest against the country’s acceptance of Bitcoin as legal tender, which will take place on September 7, 2021. “No al lavado de dinero corrupto,” signs read during a protest in San Salvador last Friday—which means “no to laundering corrupt money.”. This is not...
