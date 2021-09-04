Painting and Asperger’s syndrome: A powerful pair
Local artist, nonprofit founder and businessman John Truitt is using art to raise awareness about Asperger's syndrome. Truitt, a native Texan who moved to Durango in 2016, was diagnosed with Asperger’s and dyslexia at age 45. The diagnosis inspired several changes in his life, including painting abstract art and establishing the On the Spectrum Foundation in 2019, which seeks to empower adults on the spectrum and advocate for people diagnosed as adults.www.durangoherald.com
