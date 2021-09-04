Weekly planner for Sept. 6-10
City of Durango: www.durangogov.org or call 375-5000. La Plata County: www.co.laplata.co.us or call 382-6210. Town of Bayfield: www.bayfieldgov.org or call 884-9544. Town of Ignacio: www.colorado.gov/pacific/ignacio or call 563-9494. Bayfield School District: www.bayfield.k12.co.us or call 884-2496. Ignacio School District: www.ignacioschools.org or call 563-0500. Durango School District: www.durangoschools.org or call 247-5411. County,...www.durangoherald.com
Comments / 0