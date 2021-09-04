There’s a Ghost Ship Hidden in the Lake Erie Backwater near Lorain, Ohio
There is a ship that sits in a tributary of Lake Erie called the Black River, about 12 miles long, in northern Ohio which is a total mystery to those who live near it. The thing is, nobody really knows how the former ferry got docked along the shores to begin with. The Upper Canada was apparently built in Owen Sound, Canada, by Russel Brothers Limited as an automobile and passenger ferry for a company called Restigouche Ferries.1027kord.com
Comments / 2