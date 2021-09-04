There’s a Ghost Ship Hidden in the Lake Erie Backwater near Lorain, Ohio

The month of August marked 100 years since Lake Erie Grocery moved to its current location, after a logging truck crashed into its old one. Charli Caulfield, who has been running the shop, said she’s been working in the family store since she was 4 years old, using a milk crate to stand on see over the counter. Caulfield is the granddaughter of the late Don and Gerry Caulfield, who moved from Los Angeles to take over the store in 1976.