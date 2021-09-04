Memorial marks 105th anniversary of Battle of Guillemont

How many military veterans do you know personally? For the longest time, I only knew one: my grandpa. My grandpa landed at Normandy on D+3, June 9, 1944. Three days following General Eisenhower’s successful efforts on Utah Beach, my grandpa had landed and was tasked with liberating Nazi concentration camps. A young Jewish man, the trauma of genocide and war must have haunted him. I can only imagine because he never vocalized his experiences to me. However, I internalized one unspoken lesson: I must learn from his heroism and sacrifice and devote my life to serving veterans who have endured the invisible wounds of war — psychological scars — since our nation’s founding. My grandpa’s Greatest Generation was no exception, and neither are post-9/11 veterans. In the words of Abraham Lincoln at his second inaugural address 120 years before my grandpa’s unit returned to New York Harbor, Americans must “care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow, and his orphan.” This solemn promise is so sacred that it is the motto for the VA to this day.