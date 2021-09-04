CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

Memorial marks 105th anniversary of Battle of Guillemont

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA memorial service led by the Bailiff will remember the Jersey soldiers that died during a battle in World War One. The ceremony at the Jersey Contingent Memorial marks the 105th anniversary of the Battle of Guillemont. Jersey soldiers helped to capture the French village from German soldiers with the...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bailiff#The Battle Of Guillemont#French#German#The Royal Irish Rifles#Covid#The Royal British Legion#The Jersey Field Squadron#Bbc Jersey#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Metropolis, ILmetropolisplanet.com

Harrisons mark 56th anniversary

David and Linda Harrison, of Taylorville, formerly of Metropolis, recently celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary. were married on Aug. 26, 1965, at Emanuel Baptist Church in Metropolis. Gene Meyer performed the ceremony. John Leek was the best man. Joyce Babb, the sister. of the bride, was the maid of honor.
Sugarcreek, OHTimes Reporter

Sugarcreek UCC to mark 200th anniversary

Sugarcreek United Church of Christ will hold a week-long series of events to celebrate its 200th anniversary. The festivities will open at the church Sunday, Sept. 12 at 2 p.m. with a concert featuring present and former members and friends of the congregation who will present a concert. Those performing...
Glenview, ILJournal & Topics

Glenview To Mark 9/11 20th Anniversary

The village of Glenview will hold a low-key observance marking the victims of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 — on the 20th anniversary of the attacks — at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 outside village hall, 2500 E. Lake Ave., weather permitting. The observance will include brief remarks by...
Politicsjocoreport.com

Memorial To Mark 20 Years Since 9/11

ANGIER – For eight years, firefighters with the Angier & Black River Fire Department have suited up, tanked up and geared up for a heavy 1.1 mile walk to remember the brothers they lost in 9/11. The turnout gear alone weighs 45 pounds. Extra equipment like ropes and axes add...
Newton, NCHickory Daily Record

Veterans to be honored

NEWTON — Three activities special to the Reunion Day agenda of the 132nd annual Soldiers Reunion weeklong festival honoring all Catawba County military veterans are planned by Newton American Legion Post 16, one of the Reunion sponsors for nearly a century. Reunion Day is Thursday, Aug. 19. Two of the...
Oakfield, NYThe Daily News Online

Oakfield marks 100th anniversary of Triangle Park

OAKFIELD — Triangle Park may look different now and some of the features it used to have may be gone, but the park itself is still there, 100 years after it was dedicated. Triangle Park turns 100 on Tuesday, but Oakfield Historical Society President Laurie Nanni took time Sunday to share some of the park’s history with the audience seated before her.
Pinehurst, NCThe Sanford Herald

Sandhills SAR Chapter marks charter anniversary

On Sept. 21, the Sandhills Sons of the American Revolution Chapter compatriots will celebrate the first anniversary of being officially chartered with a special event at the Pine Crest Inn in Pinehurst. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription...
Politicsspiritofjefferson.com

Memories of the Battle of Cameron’s Depot

When shots rang out on the morning of August 21, 1864, the John Bainbridge Packett family was at their home Locust Hill. As the fighting ebbed and flowed around their home, the Packett family took refuge in the cellar while artillery shells screamed overhead and exploded in the yard. Volley after volley of rifle fire tore through the air, with many rounds finding their mark on the stout brick walls of Locust Hill. A Civil War officer’s after-action report provides a somewhat clinical analysis of what took place during the course of the battle. They carefully identify the forces involved, the movement of their troops, the number of casualties, and occasionally offer their opinion of the battle’s result. Vary rarely is there any mention of the battles impact on civilians.
Maricopa, AZinmaricopa.com

Bartle: Magazine marked by memories

Our editor and friend Bob McGovern recently moved to our nation’s capital. As a result, I was tapped to be editor on an interim basis. It’s a role I have not filled in several years, and being forced back in the saddle of managing the newsroom on a daily basis has brought back wonderful memories of how our company, and my role in it, has changed since we started in 2004.
Alliance, OHAlliance Review

Sept. 11 memorial events

A day of events coincides with the National Day of Service and Remembrance, recognizing the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on America. The events Sept. 11 will include a ceremony at Silver Park at 9 a.m., service projects throughout the community from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and a brunch for veterans and first-responders at 10:30 a.m. The ceremony is free and open to the public and will be at the Silver Park 9/11 memorial. It will include musical performances, prayers and a video created by Carnation Cable Channel 1022 featuring the Veterans Banner Project.
Alexandria, PAhuntingdondailynews.com

Couple celebrates golden anniversary

Kenneth N. and Nancy J. (Kirkpatrick) Reynolds of Alexandria, are happy to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary today, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. They were married at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, York, on Aug. 14, 1971. They were blessed with son, Kirk Patrick Reynolds and his wife, Jessica. Their lives became...
AdvocacyWUHF

Memorial stair climbs to honor firefighters lost in 9/11 attacks

Firefighters around the country are training for a very important mission next month. As the U.S. prepares to mark 20 years since the 9/11 terror attacks, firefighters will be taking part in the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. In addition to raising funds for the National Fallen...
MilitaryBrooklyn Daily Eagle

Restoring Honor for LGBTQ+ Veterans: A Matter of Life & Death

How many military veterans do you know personally? For the longest time, I only knew one: my grandpa. My grandpa landed at Normandy on D+3, June 9, 1944. Three days following General Eisenhower’s successful efforts on Utah Beach, my grandpa had landed and was tasked with liberating Nazi concentration camps. A young Jewish man, the trauma of genocide and war must have haunted him. I can only imagine because he never vocalized his experiences to me. However, I internalized one unspoken lesson: I must learn from his heroism and sacrifice and devote my life to serving veterans who have endured the invisible wounds of war — psychological scars — since our nation’s founding. My grandpa’s Greatest Generation was no exception, and neither are post-9/11 veterans. In the words of Abraham Lincoln at his second inaugural address 120 years before my grandpa’s unit returned to New York Harbor, Americans must “care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow, and his orphan.” This solemn promise is so sacred that it is the motto for the VA to this day.
DrinksAceShowbiz

Anthrax Launch Special Bourbon to Mark 40th Anniversary

Scott Ian and his bandmates have announced the release of a limited edition bourbon that features their signatures and a Golden Ticket to their upcoming tour. AceShowbiz - Rockers Anthrax plan to toast their 40th anniversary with a new limited edition bourbon. Only one cask of 115-proof Anthrax XL, a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy