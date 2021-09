The latest attempt to undermine abortion rights in America comes from the state of Texas, where a severely restrictive abortion law, limiting access to the abortion services as early as six weeks, went into effect Wednesday at the stroke of midnight. The law, like many of the reproductive laws coming out of GOP state legislatures, outlaws access to an abortion when anti-abortion activists say a fetal heartbeat can be detected (a claim that is contested), a point which is often early enough in a pregnancy that the woman isn’t yet aware she is pregnant. Abortion providers say the new timeframe on what constitutes a legal abortion would exclude the nearly all abortions in the state, as 85 to 90 precent of women have the procedure after the six-week mark.