9 best pillows for neck pain

Dr. Christian Milioto owner of WNY Pain Relief and Integrative Wellness Center says his office has strived to provide a higher level of clinical care to those suffering from acute, chronic, and debilitating neck, back and nerve pain called neuropathy. For those of you who fall into realm, you understand the difficulties of everyday life, chronic aches, stinging and sharp pains, difficulty sitting, standing and walking, balance and sleep issues, numbness, burning and tingling, weakness and restless legs and feet. Dr. Miliot says we help our patients eliminate these symptoms through the use of research and evidence-based clinical guidelines, addressing the root cause, providing pain relief, and most importantly improving your quality of life for many years to come. He says you may have been told you’re old, it’s arthritis or you must live with it, managing with revolving bouts of physical therapy, chiropractic, over-the-counter prescribed pain medication and management. Dr. Miliot says their office promises to provide you with a higher quality of care, elimination of drugs and clinical healing.