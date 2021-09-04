CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Don't Miss The Sweetest Festival In Tennessee This Year, The Tennessee Honey Festival

By Meghan Kraft
Only In Tennessee
Only In Tennessee
 7 days ago

Every year there are a series of fantastic fall events and experiences that take place throughout Tennessee, and one of the newest and perhaps best-kept secrets is the Tennessee Honey Festival. The experience is only a tender couple of years old, but it has already made a mark on the community for its fully immersive and family-friendly celebration of local honey. We have all details on what you can expect and where you can buy your tickets below, friends. If you’re looking for a perfect way to spend a crisp October day? We just found it for you.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Tennessee Honey Festival - Facebook
Tennessee Honey Festival - Facebook
Tennessee Honey Festival - Facebook
Tennessee Honey Festival - Facebook
Tennessee Honey Festival - Facebook
Tennessee Honey Festival - Facebook
Tennessee Honey Festival - Facebook

What an incredibly sweet festival! We’re sure you’re tired of the honey puns, so why don’t you buy a ticket for yourself and visit? You can learn more about the Honey Festival either at its official website or Facebook page.

If you’re looking for more fun in Tennessee, you can find it on the Harpeth River!

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Tennessee is for people who LOVE the Volunteer State. We publish one Tennessee article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

