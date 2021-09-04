Donovan Mitchell Disagrees With Trae Young Suggesting Drake Is A Better Rapper Than Jay Z: “Stop It”
The hip-hop world is still reeling from Drake's latest album. The Toronto native dropped 'Certified Lover Boy' yesterday, and the whole world has been listening to it. Several players in the NBA have also been sharing their thoughts about 'Drizzy's' latest work. But one opinion may have caught the ire of Donovan Mitchell. And that would be that of fellow All-Star Trae Young.fadeawayworld.net
Comments / 0