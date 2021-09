Real Madrid have pulled out of negotiations for Kylian Mbappe with Paris Saint-Germain unwilling to sell the forward this summer, meaning he will likely remain in France. It was reported earlier on Monday that the French side were happy to dig their heels in and not allow Mbappe to seal his dream move, even though he only has one year left on his current deal. There is currently no indication that he will sign a new contract at Parc des Princes.