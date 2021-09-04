Breaking down 29-time Paralympic medalist Jessica Long’s accomplishments in Tokyo
Jessica Long, the most decorated active Paralympian, exceeded even her own expectations over an eight-day stint at the Tokyo Aquatics Center. Long was already the second-most decorated U.S. Paralympian in history prior to Tokyo, having achieved that spot five years earlier in Rio, and this time she built upon her legacy to not only meet but surpass the number of Olympic medals won by that competition’s greatest athlete, Michael Phelps.www.chatsports.com
