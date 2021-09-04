Breaking down 29-time Paralympic medalist Jessica Long’s accomplishments in Tokyo

Ariela Weinberg’s move from America to Ethiopia to be with her fiancé Biniyam Shibre was one of the most captivating stories of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2, and so many fans are excited to see the duo return for more adventures in Season 3. The biggest question surrounding the couple has long been whether or not they would remain in Ethiopia indefinitely, and now fans may have gotten an answer to that inquiry in the wildest and most unexpected way.