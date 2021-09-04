CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Murphy: Don’t rush to adulthood

By Thomas Vincent Murphy
Dothan Eagle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring our lifetime we have different stages we go through before we become adults. After we come into this world as a baby, in a relatively short period we will end up in pre-school or kindergarten. Then there’s elementary school, high school and, if we are fortunate enough, college. These...

dothaneagle.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falling Down#Fast Food Restaurant#Tvm Radio 1#Life Talk Radio Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Related
Kidswesternmassnews.com

Back-to-School: Easing Kids Stress

It is back-to-school time and it is bound to be stressful for many boys and girls who may be going for the first time or maybe it's been a year since they were in a classroom. Julia Edelstein, the Editor in Chief of 'Parents Magazine' has some tips for parents and their little ones who are dealing with back-to-school anxiety. Take a look.
KidsWatertown Public Opinion

Rumpza: Back-to-school is stressful, help youth transition with good parenting practices

Back to school is the name of the game and a fresh, new season is upon us. For many students, this transitional time is a source of anxiety and stress: new classrooms and schedules, new teachers and coaches, increased academic and athletic expectations, new peers and new or increased pressures when it comes to alcohol, vaping, tobacco, marijuana and other drugs.
Sudbury, MAWBUR

Navigating Back-to-School Anxiety

Last week on Ask the Doctors, we took your calls about all-things-COVID, including masks, vaccines, and how to make sure your kids are safe as they head back to in-person learning. Melissa Adler, a mom of two young kids from Sudbury, asked for advice to calm the nerves of her children who are nervous about returning to school.
Trumbull County, OHWarren Tribune Chronicle

Students facing more stress

WARREN — Back-to-school time always is stressful, but as students begin another unorthodox school year, they also may face heightened anxiety or depression. “I think there’s a heightened anxiety for some kids who weren’t around a lot of people for some time,” said Lauren Thorp, director of recovery and youth programs at the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board.
KidsDothan Eagle

Murphy: Children and the future

Some of us are deeply concerned about the future for our children. If we’re not, we might need to face reality and look at the signs of the times. It has been said that children are the greatest gift we as human beings can get. Some of us might say that our children have caused us nothing but headaches and others might feel blessed to have been able to bring a child into this world. Whichever way we might feel, we must remember that our children wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for us.
KidsPosted by
The Blade

Don’t skip childhood immunizations

The coronavirus pandemic has dealt a series of setbacks to children’s health. For most of last year, pediatricians reported that parents concerned about possible virus exposure in doctors’ offices were putting off necessary regular checkups for their children. Now, doctors report an alarming drop in the number of children showing up for routine childhood immunizations.
Societyspring.org.uk

This Charming Trait Is A Sign Of High IQ

The trait is not normally associated with intelligent people. People who are generous by nature have a higher IQ, research finds. Generous people are unselfish and sometimes deny themselves so that others can have more. Although generosity is not something people usually associate with intelligence, psychological research clearly shows a...
Family Relationshipsparentherald.com

Heartbroken Childless Couple Return Adopted Daughter as Birth Parents Changed Minds

A childless couple from Virginia was left heartbroken after they were forced to return their adopted daughter to her biological parents because they changed their minds. Chris and Sarah Howell have been having a hard time conceiving a baby, so they turned to adoption to fulfill their dreams of having a family. Sarah relayed that they were thrilled to be matched with a newborn and enjoyed their new baby for five days when an unexpected call broke her heart.
Mental Healthspring.org.uk

The Emotional Sign That You Have A High IQ

How high intelligence could have a mental cost for some. Disorders of mood could be the price some people pay for high intelligence, research finds. Psychologists have found that higher childhood IQ is linked to features of bipolar disorder in young adulthood. The research adds fuel to the debate over...
InternetPosted by
The Independent

‘For the love of God, stop lecturing all of us’: A Facebook group of Karens is pushing back against the stereotype

In recent years, the name “Karen” has become a pejorative term for a white woman who appears entitled or demands that things be done her own way.But a Facebook group with almost 2,000 women named Karen is pushing back against the stigma attached to their name and asking for people to be “nicer” to one another.Karen Feldman, one of the women in the private Facebook group called “Karens United”, told US news network NBC2 that the name’s poor reputation “definitely doesn’t make me feel better” about her name.“Nasty, thoughtless, selfish, you name it. If it’s a bad thing, that’s what...
Halifax, NCRoanoke Daily Herald

Lessons from the Lighthouse District: Halifax rise!

I remember fondly those big basketball games at Liberty University where we were down 1 or 2 points with the clock ticking and the crowd going wild. Our team had to stop the offense from scoring, recover the ball, and then score ourselves to win the game. With the clock winding down, I was checking the star player on the opposing team. As he came down the court, I looked straight into his eyes sending him the message that I am going to stop you. You will not score! He took the shot, and I timed it perfectly and blocked that potentially game-cementing shot. Now, I had to dribble down the court and score with the clock still ticking and feeding off the energy of the crowd. I go to score — I do not mean with a lay-up, but with a thunderous slam dunk. Wow, those were the days.
Honolulu, HIstate.hi.us

Don’t Wait for Death by Suicide

HONOLULU – Four Hawaii attorneys died by suicide in 2018, a startling revelation which happened to coincide with the National Task Force on Lawyer Well-Being issuing its report on how ​the legal profession can better care for their own. “The practice of law is stressful, with constant deadlines, keeping up...
KidsTelegraph

Why the unseemly rush to give our children a vaccine they don't need?

If my senior source in the vaccination programme is correct, an announcement is expected today from Professor Chris Whitty giving the green light to vaccinate children aged between 12 and 15, starting on September 13 and ending on November 1. If so, the Chief Medical Officer for England and his three counterparts in the other home nations will, in effect, have over-ruled last week’s verdict of the JCVI (Joint Committee on Vaccination and Infection) which concluded that rolling out Covid jabs to that age cohort could not be justified from a health perspective. The JCVI left it up to Chris Whitty and his colleagues to decide whether “broader benefits” would justify giving millions of healthy kids a vaccine with no long-term safety data for a virus which doesn’t harm them.
Kidshot967.fm

Parents Encouraged to Monitor Kids’ Mental Health

Parents are being encouraged to pay attention to their kid’s mental health as they adjust to returning to the classroom. Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse:. “We’ve seen a significant increase in mental health issues in children and teenagers over the pandemic, increases in depression, anxiety, and social isolation. There is quite the adjustment that we expect kids will need to make, especially those who were (participating in) fully online schooling all of last year.”
Mental Healthdarlingmagazine.org

How to Navigate the Growing Pains of Adulthood

When Alessia Cara’s song “Growing Pains” came out in 2018, you could find me streaming the song almost every day. It was catchy and fun. Although I knew the popular singer-songwriter wasn’t belting out an ode to physical growing pains, I was somewhat unsure of what she was actually addressing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy