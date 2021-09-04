CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Ghostbusters: Afterlife release date delayed

By Write For Us
digitalspy.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGhostbusters: Afterlife has been pushed back once again on the theatrical release calendar. After major coronavirus-forced delays, this sequel to 1989's Ghostbusters 2 was finally due to hit the big screen on November 11, but now the word is we're getting it over a week later on November 19. All...

www.digitalspy.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sigourney Weaver
Person
Dan Aykroyd
Person
Annie Potts
Person
Ernie Hudson
Person
Jason Reitman
Person
Mckenna Grace
Person
Paul Rudd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cinemacon#Cinemablend#Bleeding Cool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesComicBook

Krampus "Naughty Cut" Release Date Delayed

Just a week after its initial announcement, Scream Factory has confirmed that its upcoming "Naughty Cut" of Michael Dougherty's 2015 horror film Krampus has been pushed back from its November release date to December 7th. Understandably, news of the delay will surely disappoint some fans, but the announcement also came with the confirmation that the major reason for the delays is so that Dougherty himself can spend more time completing the ambitious release, with the new release date still being weeks ahead of the holidays. The Naughty Cut of Krampus is currently available for pre-order at the official Scream Factory website.
MoviesCollider

'Dune': Release Date, Cast, Sequel Details & Everything We Know About Denis Villeneuve's Sci-Fi Epic So Far

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, adapted from Frank Herbert’s epic science fiction saga, is one of the most anticipated films of 2021. And for good reason. With an all-star cast of veterans and newcomers alike, a film score composed by none other than Hans Zimmer, and a riveting space-opera plot sure to create a whole new generation of die-hard fans, Dune is projected to be one of the year’s biggest blockbusters.
MoviesPosted by
CarBuzz.com

'Fast & Furious 10' Gets A Release Date

Considering that 'Fast 9' featured a Pontiac Fiero rocket car flying into space, we've been curious to see what crazy direction the unstoppable 'Fast & Furious' franchise will take next. We'll find out in just two years because 'Fast & Furious 10' is speeding into theaters on April 7, 2023. Originally, 'Fast 10' was scheduled to hit theaters on April 2, 2021, before the pandemic delayed the release of 'Fast 9' until June this year.
MoviesMovieWeb

HBO Max Censors The Evil Dead Poster and Horror Fans Have Started to Notice

The Evil Dead trilogy is now streaming on HBO Max, but with their arrival comes an updated poster for the original movie. Directed by Sam Raimi, the movies starred Bruce Campbell as Ash Williams, an everyman who evolves into a badass Deadite slayer complete with a chainsaw for a hand. It all began with the original movie, The Evil Dead, which first hit theaters way back in 1981.
Moviesfilm-book.com

DUNE (2021) International Movie Trailer & TV Spots: New Footage has been Released for Denis Villeneuve’s Scifi Film

Dune (2021) international movie trailer and movie TV commercials have been released by Warner Bros. and HBO Max. Denis Villeneuve‘s Dune stars Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Zendaya, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Stephen McKinley Henderson, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Oscar Isaac, Timothée Chalamet, Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgard, and Charlotte Rampling.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Dune Star Offers ‘Advice’ To Audiences Ahead Of Denis Villeneuve’s Movie

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Film adaptations of popular novels are notoriously hit or miss. Some can be great successes (The Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter) while others...aren’t (cough, Eragon, cough). That’s part of the reason why Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal science fiction novel Dune is so highly anticipated. Will the movie introduce a new generation of fans to the world of Arrakis, or will the complex backstory simply confuse viewers? Luckily for the uninitiated, Dune actor David Dastmalchian has the perfect plan to prepare people for Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic.
MoviesPopculture

'Top Gun: Maverick' Release Date Majorly Delayed

Due to the rising coronavirus case numbers, Paramount has delayed its film slate to 2022. One of the major films getting a new release date is Tom Cruise's long-awaited Top Gun: Maverick. The action film has been delayed multiple times already and was set for release on November 19, 2021, but it will now be released on Memorial Day Weekend, May 27, 2022. Mission: Impossible 7 and Jackass Forever, Paramount's remaining 2021 releases, have also been pushed to 2022.
MoviesCollider

‘The Batman’: New Trailer Set for Release in October

We now know when we’re going to see the new trailer for one of the most highly anticipated films currently in the works. The Batman released its first trailer during the DC FanDome event in August 2020, and immediately became one of the best trailers released that entire year. Which was impressive given that the trailer was only based on the first few weeks of filming, and there was plenty more where that came from. Now Warner Bros. has announced the new The Batman trailer release date, revealing that our second look at footage from the film will arrive a little over a year after that initial trailer.
MoviesSuperHeroHype

Latest Venom: Let There Be Carnage Poster Confirms 2021 Release Date

Latest Venom: Let There Be Carnage Poster Confirms 2021 Release Date. It appears that fans will see Venom: Let There Be Carnage this year after all. In recent weeks, rumor had it that Sony Pictures was about to delay once again the release of the Venom sequel to Jan. 2022, nearly two years after its initial October 2020 release. The move would have changed the whole release schedule for some of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe movies as they plan a January release for the Morbius standalone film.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why Dune Director Denis Villeneuve Is ‘Optimistic’ About A Sequel, Despite The Movie Arriving On HBO Max

Easily one of our most-anticipated films of 2021 has to be Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, a star-studded adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal novel. No one’s really doing heady science-fiction like Villeneuve, who has impressed audiences and critics alike with his recent films Arrival and Blade Runner 2049. What you might not realize, however, is that the feature film Dune that is coming to theaters and HBO Max in October is only half of the story that’s presented in Herbert’s book, so Villeneuve has begun addressing the issue of when Dune: Part Two might get filmed… or if it will get filmed, at all.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Denis Villeneuve shares plans for Dune trilogy

Director Denis Villeneuve has revealed his hopes for a Dune trilogy. Based on the novel of the same name by Frank Herbert, the upcoming movie will only follow the events of the first half of the book, with Part 2 likely to follow (although it hasn't been officially greenlit yet). The sci-fi epic also has five sequels, so there's definitely enough source material for another movie after that.
Moviesepicstream.com

Disney+ Lines Up Iron Man 3 Short Ahead of Shang-Chi Premiere

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. One week before the release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Disney+ added an essential addition to the Marvel library ahead of the premiere of the film and they line up an Iron Man 3 short which will be pivotal for one returning character, the red herring, Trevor Slattery in his very own one-shot, All Hail the King.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Takes Over ‘Top Gun: Maverick’s Pre-Thanksgiving Spot

It’s not Venom: Let There Be Carnage going on Nov. 19, rather Sony’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife which received high praise from exhibition out of CinemaCon. Word was that the Marvel sequel would move from Oct. 15 after Paramount flew Top Gun: Maverick from its Nov. 19 date, however, it’s the Jason Reitman-directed, Ivan Reitman produced sequel to the Columbia Pictures comedy franchise. Ghostbusters: Afterlife will inherit the Imax and premium large format screens originally booked by Paramount for Top Gun 2. Ghostbusters: Afterlife was previously dated on Nov. 11. Sony sneaked the movie to exhibition at the end of its presentation last week in Las Vegas, and there was immediate buzz...
MoviesFirst Showing

Here's the Final Trailers + Featurettes for Marvel's 'Shang-Chi' Movie

"It's time to show the world who I really am…" Marvel still rules the cinema! Opening in theaters in a few weeks is Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and along with the new Eternals trailer, they've debuted a big batch of new footage. Not entirely sold on this one yet? All the glowing reviews and all this extra footage should definitely get your attention. Simu Liu plays Shang-Chi, a skilled martial artist who was trained to be an assassin by the Ten Rings organization since childhood and has tried a create a normal life for himself in San Francisco. He is forced to confront his past when they try to draw him in again. This Marvel movie also stars Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Florian Munteanu, Tony Chiu-Wai Leung, Ronny Chieng, Fala Chen, Dallas Liu. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, of Short Term 12 and The Glass Castle previously, who I've been a fan of since his very first film. Early word is that even if you've been tired of Marvel, this is still worth a watch! Packed with kick ass fights and kick ass performances and more.
MoviesComplex

‘Jackass Forever,’ ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ and ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ All Delayed—Here Are the New Release Dates

Paramount Pictures announced on Wednesday that a handful of its upcoming movies, including Jackass Forever, have been delayed until next year. As Deadline reports, Jackass Forever will now hit theaters on Feb. 4, 2022, instead of its most recently scheduled Oct. 22, 2021 release date. Two of the studio’s major Tom Cruise tentpole features, Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible 7, will arrive later as well. Top Gun will debut May 27, on Memorial Day weekend 2022, and Mission: Impossible 7 is set to premiere on Sept. 30, 2022.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

New Trailer For The Batman To Premiere At DC FanDome

When it was announced that the DC FanDome virtual event would be returning this year, most fans hedged their bets on some new footage from The Batman being part of the lineup. After all, it was last summer when Matt Reeves surprised everyone with an incredible teaser trailer that he’d somehow managed to cobble together with just a few weeks of shooting in the can, but that’s basically all we’ve seen from the movie since.

Comments / 0

Community Policy