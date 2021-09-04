Senior sunrise celebrated

Recently retired teacher Lois Stoll speaks to students Friday at Benjamin Logan High School’s first senior sunrise event. Seniors enjoyed camaraderie and fellowship to kick off their final year of high school. Mrs. Stoll shared with the Class of 2022 how to make their senior year their best year yet. “I’d like to challenge you to become a HERO this year,” she said. “Not the kind that leaps from tall buildings, swoops down and saves babies or holds up collapsing bridges, but a HERO of your own making.” She said the acronym HERO is for Happy, Helpful and Humble; E is for be Exceptional; R stands for Responsible; and O is for Optimistic.