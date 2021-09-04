CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Can Improve Upon Borderlands 3's Arms Race Mode

By william duvall
Cover picture for the articleHow Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Can Improve Upon Borderlands 3’s Arms Race Mode. A small change could make a huge difference: the ability to extract more gear at the match’s end. Although the number of items extracted from the main play area is smart, the limit on the final station to only three items is too restrictive. With this limitation, players who were thorough and did a fine job looting are essentially punished, as they will likely have too many Arms Race legendaries to extract. It would be fair to remove the restrictions on the amount of loot extracted after players have beaten the boss.

