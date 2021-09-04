CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osaka just threw her racket on 2 straight points in anger and did not even

Osaka just threw her racket on 2 straight points in anger and did not even -- gfhoo 09/03/2021 9:25PM. And now just slammed a ball into the stands. She is unraveling ** -- gfhoo 09/03/2021 9:32PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if...

TennisFox News

Naomi Osaka still haunted by Serena Williams debacle, ex-USTA chair says

Katrina Adams, the former USTA chair and president, spent the first 28 pages of her new leadership book/memoir, "Own the Arena" detailing the Naomi Osaka-Serena Williams debacle during the 2018 U.S. Open Finals. Adams became part of the post-match controversy. The first chapter of "Own The Arena’’ shows how much...
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Naomi Osaka reveals her goals beyond tennis

Naomi Osaka is one of the most popular athletes on the tennis scene and in Japan she is now a sports icon. Despite the victory of the Australian Open, this 2021 was really difficult for young Japanese star: the strong tennis player highlighted some mental health problems, especially due to obvious difficulties in dealing with the media.
TennisPosted by
HollywoodLife

Leylah Fernandez: 5 Things to Know About The Tennis Player, 19, Competing In US Open Final

Leylah Fernandez has been dominating the 2021 US Open, and is just one match away from winning the entire Grand Slam tournament. All eyes are on Leylah Fernandez in the 2021 US Open. The 19-year-old tennis star will match up against Emma Raducanu, 18, of Britain in the women’s singles finals of the Grand Slam tournament on Saturday, Sept. 11. Leylah was relatively unknown prior to the tournament, and wasn’t considered a favorite to win early on. But she defied expectations and has dominated, even knocking out defending champion Naomi Osaka of Japan in the third round. Learn more about Leylah below!
New York City, NYNew York Post

Naomi Osaka bares her soul before the US Open

Naomi Osaka opened up about her mental health on the eve of the U.S. Open, saying in a note shared to social media that she is trying to change her “extremely self-deprecating” view of herself. The two-time U.S. Open champion wrote that she’s spent a lot of time reflecting on...
SportsPosted by
Deadline

Naomi Osaka Out At U.S. Open, Loses Her Composure And Match

Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open and skipped Wimbledon earlier this year, revealing she suffers from depression and social anxiety. In her first major since then, things did not go well for the defending U.S. Open champion. She took the first set and then the usually stoic Osaka lost her composure, repeatedly giving up points and slamming her racket on the ground. While Osaka did not receive a warning from the chair umpire, she did lose the set. With the match tied 1-1, Osaka walked off the court, towel draped over her head to gather herself. UPSET! Defending champion Naomi Osaka...
TennisUS News and World Report

The Latest: Osaka Smashes Racket, Unravels in U.S. Open Loss

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. Defending champion Naomi Osaka repeatedly smashed her racket to the court, smacked a ball into the crowd, hid under a towel and imploded over the final two sets in a third-round loss at the U.S Open.
TennisHelloGiggles

Simone Biles Said It "Just Sucks" That the Olympics Didn't Go as Planned for Her

She said, though, that she knew it was in the team's best interest to pull out when she did. Going into the Tokyo Olympics, gymnast Simone Biles was the favorite to sweep all the gold medals up for grabs. She was the returning gold medalist in the All-Around competition, and Team USA were the defending champs in the team competition. But when the events started, Biles found herself dealing with a mental health issue that forced her to sit out of nearly all of the competitions. She's spoken out on the topic since the summer Games, mostly saying she was humbled by the support, but in a new interview with E! News, she's finally admitted that while it was what she needed to do, it was disappointing to have to miss almost everything.
Tennischatsports.com

Naomi Osaka, happy to play for a crowd, wins her first-round match.

Naomi Osaka had a solid start to the defense of her U.S. Open title, posting a 6-4, 6-1 win over Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic that was a little closer than the final score suggested. Osaka and Bouzkova were dead even through a hard-fought first set filled with tight...
Tenniswashingtonnewsday.com

With Barty leading the top rivals, Osaka defends her US Open title.

With Barty leading the top rivals, Osaka defends her US Open title. The year’s final Grand Slam begins Monday, with top-ranked Wimbledon winner Ashleigh Barty leading a slew of challengers, with defending champion Naomi Osaka seeking her third championship in four tries. What remains to be seen is if Osaka...
TennisQuad-Cities Times

Osaka wins on her first Grand Slam appearance since French Open

Naomi Osaka was victorious in her first appearance at a Grand Slam since she withdrew from the French Open. Osaka secured herself a 6-4 6-1 win against Marie Bouzkova in the first round of the US Open. The Japanese third seed will now play world number 145 Olga Danilovic of Serbia in the next round. The 23-year-old withdrew from Roland Garros in May after revealing she had been suffering from depression. Osaka did not participate in Wimbledon in June and was knocked out in the third round at the Tokyo Olympics this summer. Osaka said she felt comfortable playing at the Arthur Ashe Stadium again and said it was crazy playing in front of the fans again.

