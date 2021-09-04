CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Officials: Positive test, Delta Variant or not, treat the same

Your Radio Place
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNDATED—The highly transmissible variant has quickly become not only the dominant variant in the US, but almost the only variant in the country. Delta went from causing just 2% of COVID-19 cases in mid-May to 98% of cases as of August 14, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

