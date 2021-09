I have received several questions in the past few months, regarding the process of evaluating lease and easement opportunities covering a wide array of opportunities in renewable energy, including wind, solar, or transmission line projects. Understanding and reviewing these agreements is essential for both utility legal teams and landowners. Agreements can be quite lengthy and complex. With talk in the Biden administration of increasing investments in renewable energy, it is a prime time to discuss the key terms found in these agreements and how to evaluate the potential income opportunity they may provide.