Great Labor Day weekend weather!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will be overhead for our Labor Day weekend! This means lower humidity, more sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Temperatures warm to near 90 degrees on Sunday, expect another comfortable morning with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Labor Day will be hot and humid, highs will soar into the upper 80s to low 90s with a mix of sun and clouds. Rain and storm chances will be on the increase for the middle of the week with highs near 90 degrees.