Karns City tops Punxsutawney in Chucks' season opener

PUNXSUTAWNEY – A week after having their season-opening contest canceled because of COVID issues, the Punxsutawney Chucks football team was thankful to have the opportunity to hit the field on Friday night at Jack LaMarca Stadium when they hosted the Karns City Gremlins. But the visitors, fresh off a 35-17 win in their own season opener last week at Girard, showed off some big play ability, especially in the first half, to open up a big lead and never looked back en route to a 42-8 win.