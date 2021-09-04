CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIITTTTTTTTTTTTTT'SSSSSSSSSSSSS GAMEDAY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! (Week 1)

By Anuj Bhyravabhotla
fromtherumbleseat.com
 8 days ago

"The time has come........ Execute..." What, you thought I was gonna make a Revenge of the Sith reference? Nah, that was literally it. And with that comes another season of the Jeff Sims and Jahmyr Gibbs show! Guest appearances from other members of the Killer J's include Jordan Mason, Jamious Griffin, and many honorary (i.e. their names don't start with a J) members including Dontae Smith, Malachi Carter, and Kyric McGowan.

Footballfromtherumbleseat.com

Monday (Afternoon) Report Card - NIU

Typically these report cards will be posted in the morning but... To quote our fearless leader, “that one hurt” and it’s taken a little extra time for me to recover. After each game this year, we’ll be grading position groups (and the coaching staff) as we navigate what has become an even more uphill climb now that the Jackets have started off 0-1. As I do my best to eliminate emotion from the analysis, I’m going to request you put on your rose-colored glasses for at least a portion of this installment. Then please feel free to go back to your regularly scheduled skepticism. Onward.
