Football Lincoln-Way East vs. Naperville Central 09.03.21
Naperville Central football hosts Lincoln-Way East at Memorial Stadium where the Redhawks beat the Griffins in a thriller. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank. After a 14-2 win over Hinsdale Central, Naperville Central football returns home to Memorial Stadium for their fall opener. The Hawks have a big test in front of them in the form of the defending 8A State Champs, the Lincoln-Way East Griffins. A team that comes in with a record of 47-1 record since 2016 and holds a 21 game winning streak!www.nctv17.com
