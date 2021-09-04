Football Lincoln-Way East vs. Naperville Central 09.03.21

Metea Valley boys soccer takes on Dekalb at Metea Valley High School where the Mustangs hang on for the victory over the Barbs. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank. Captains and coaches are ready for a DVC matchup at Metea Valley. The Mustangs are at home and look to bounce back after losing to St. Charles. They get set to take on the Dekalb Barbs as both teams face off in the DVC opener.