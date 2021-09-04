CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Naperville, IL

Football Lincoln-Way East vs. Naperville Central 09.03.21

Posted by 
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaperville Central football hosts Lincoln-Way East at Memorial Stadium where the Redhawks beat the Griffins in a thriller. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank. After a 14-2 win over Hinsdale Central, Naperville Central football returns home to Memorial Stadium for their fall opener. The Hawks have a big test in front of them in the form of the defending 8A State Champs, the Lincoln-Way East Griffins. A team that comes in with a record of 47-1 record since 2016 and holds a 21 game winning streak!

www.nctv17.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Naperville, IL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
538K+
Views
ABOUT

Local television coverage of the people, places and perspectives that matter to Naperville area residents!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, IL
Local
Illinois Football
Naperville, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Naperville, IL
Football
City
Naperville, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trey Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#American Football#Naperville Central#Lincoln Way East#Bmo Harris Bank#8a State Champs#Redhawk#The Black And Blue#Naperville Sports Weekly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Dekalb, ILPosted by
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Boys Soccer DeKalb vs Metea Valley 09.07.2021

Metea Valley boys soccer takes on Dekalb at Metea Valley High School where the Mustangs hang on for the victory over the Barbs. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank. Captains and coaches are ready for a DVC matchup at Metea Valley. The Mustangs are at home and look to bounce back after losing to St. Charles. They get set to take on the Dekalb Barbs as both teams face off in the DVC opener.
Naperville, ILPosted by
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Naperville Central on Probation Following IHSA Investigation

The IHSA recently finished its investigation of the Naperville Central Athletic Department. The original investigation was launched internally back in April after the Naperville Central administration discovered multiple IHSA transfer bylaw violations dating back to 2018, which resulted in the forfeiture of 17 Football games and 4 Boys Basketball games over the course of that three year span.
Naperville, ILPosted by
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Girls Golf Waubonsie Valley vs Naperville Central 09.02.21

Waubonsie Valley girls golf faces Naperville Central at Naperbrook where the Warriors pull out the victory over the Redhawks. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank. Bags and clubs are out for a DVC matchup at Naperbrook Golf Course. Waubonsie Valley girls golf and Naperville Central meet for a second time this season where in the first matchup the Redhawks came out victorious so can they do it again?
Naperville, ILPosted by
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Girls Swimming Benet Academy vs Metea Valley 08.31.2021

Metea Valley girls swimming is at home for their meet against Benet Academy where the Mustangs dominate the Redwings. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank. Let’s take a dive at Metea Valley for our first swimming highlight of season 15. The Mustangs get their chants on for their first home meet while the Redwings look to spoil the home opener after losing to Metea Valley girls swimming last season.
Naperville, ILPosted by
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Naperville Water Polo Shines at Junior Olympics

Earlier this month, the United State Women’s Water Polo team reached the pinnacle for the sport, earning the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics for the third consecutive time. Around the same time, Naperville area water polo players were also competing with some of the best in the sport at the Junior Olympics tournament in Texas. Find out more in the this feature presented by Edward Medical Group.

Comments / 0

Community Policy