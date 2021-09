The Broken Bow girls golf team hosted a quad Monday at the Broken Bow Country Club with Cambridge, Holdrege, and Minden. The Broken Bow varsity shot the low team score of 173 for the nine hole event. Minden was second with a 203 and the Broken Bow JV team shot a team total 213 for third. The top six individual rounds were turned in by Broken Bow golfers. Molly Custer and Camryn Johnson tied for the low round of the day with a 42. Emery Custer shot a 44. Taylor Schaaf and Skylar Benjamin each shot a 45 and Lainey Palmer finished with a 47. Next up for the Broken Bow girls golf team is the GICC Invite on September 2nd.